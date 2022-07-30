The state already records almost 1,400 cases of the disease, more than 1/4 of the total in the United States.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared this Friday (July 29, 2022) a state of emergency for monkeypox. The Executive has not been able to cover the demand for vaccination against the disease, which has infected 1,345 people in the state. Here’s the intact (127 KB) of the declaration.

New York is responsible for more than 1/4 of the cases of monkeypox in the United States. The country holds a record in infections, with 5,186 of the approximately 22,000 in the world. The data is from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) of the USA.

“We need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond [à emergência],” said Kathy Hochul.

The Democrat’s decision expands the number of professionals qualified to administer the smallpox vaccine and the eligibility of vaccination requests. It also mandates that immunizer manufacturers send campaign data to the US Department of Health,

On Friday (July 29), the US government distributed 780,000 doses of the vaccine against the disease. New York State received 110,000 of these, with 30,000 for New York City.

The 2nd state that received the most vaccines was California, which has 799 cases. More than 1/3 of the records were in the city of San Francisco, which declared an emergency due to the disease on Thursday (July 28).

“We desperately need vaccines to help the people of San Francisco”said Mayor London Breed of the Democratic Party.

world outbreak

The WHO (World Health Organization) declared on July 23, 2022 a global health emergency due to monkeypox. This is the highest alert level in the organization.

Since May, the world has faced the biggest outbreak of the virus outside of Africa. O Power 360 prepared a report explaining monkeypox.

Read the symptoms, ways of transmission, prevention and treatment: