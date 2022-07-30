New York Governor Cathy Hocoll declared a state of emergency in the state due to the continuing spread of monkeypox.

“I am declaring a disaster emergency to reinforce our ongoing efforts to respond to the monkeypox outbreak,” Hokol wrote on Twitter late Friday.

She added that more than one in four cases of the disease in the United States is in New York.

As of July 29, New York had a total of 1,383 confirmed monkeypox cases, according to the state health department’s website.

On Friday, Brazil and Spain reported their first two deaths linked to monkeypox outside Africa.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the disease a global health emergency, raising its highest level of alert.