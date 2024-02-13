New York creates curfew at immigrant shelters after attacks

New York's municipal administration is expanding a nightly curfew created last month for shelters that receive illegal immigrants following recent shootings involving foreigners in the city.

The measure, imposed by Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will reach about 3,600 migrants at more than a dozen emergency Housing Preservation and Development sites in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, according to the spokesperson. City Hall voice, Kayla Mamelak Altus.

“New York City continues to lead the country in managing this national humanitarian crisis, and that includes prioritizing the health and safety of both asylum seekers in our care and New Yorkers living in the communities surrounding emergency shelters. that we manage. This policy will allow for more efficient management of the capacity of migrants in the city’s care,” said the municipal administration in a statement, this Monday (11).

The expansion of the curfew comes as New York City faces an increase in violence committed by illegal immigrants.

Last month, a group of illegal immigrants attacked two police officers in Times Square. A video captured by surveillance footage shows the criminal action, in which the detainees kick the pair of police officers.

Seven people accused of involvement in the attack were indicted by a grand jury, and five were effectively arrested. However, due to permissive local laws, most were released without bail, according to the portal National Review.

More recently, on Friday (9), a 15-year-old Venezuelan teenager was arrested after opening fire inside a sporting goods store, also in one of the city's most important tourist attractions. The motivation for the crime would be a confrontation with the security guard at the establishment for attempted theft. The episode left a Brazilian tourist injured.

The detainee was staying at an immigrant shelter in Manhattan, according to New York Police Department officials. The teenager arrived in the city in the fall of last year.

Since 2022, more than 150,000 illegal immigrants have entered New York City seeking asylum after crossing the southern border during Joe Biden's administration. More than 67,000 remain in the city's shelter system.