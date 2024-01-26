A New York jury has ordered former US President Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who previously accused him of rape and libel. The TV channel reported this on January 26 CNN.

“The jury found that Trump should pay Carroll $18.3 million in damages—$11 million to fund her reputational restoration campaign and $7.3 million for emotional harm caused by Trump's public statements in 2019.” He must also pay $65 million in punitive damages for his malicious actions against Carroll.

It is noted that the final amount is eight times higher than what the woman asked for in her original claim.

Trump himself did not wait for the verdict to be announced and left the courthouse before the end of the hearing. He then wrote on the social network Truth Social that he considered the jury’s decision in the case of the writer Carroll “absurd” and intended to appeal it.

“Absolutely funny! I completely disagree with both verdicts and will appeal this entire witch hunt aimed at [президентом США Джо] Biden, directed against me and the Republican Party. Our legal system is out of control and is being used as a political weapon. THIS IS NOT AMERICA! – he wrote.

Earlier, on January 16, it was reported that the second trial in the case of writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who accuses former US President Donald Trump of harassment and libel, began in Manhattan federal court in New York. This time, the plaintiff, having won the previous court hearing, wants to obtain payment of more than $10 million in compensation and punitive damages.

Prior to this, on December 7, Trump said that he lost his case of harassment against the writer Carroll due to bad advice from a lawyer who asked him not to attend the hearing. The former American leader on the social network Truth Social wrote that he followed the advice of the defender, although he considered him beneath his dignity.

The court hearing in this case took place in New York in May last year. Trump did not appear in court in person, although he allowed his appearance in the press. Defense attorney Carroll ended up using this in his address to the jury. Trump was found guilty of sexual assault in a 1996 Manhattan department store. He was ordered to pay $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

On June 27, Trump filed a countersuit against Carroll, accusing her of damaging his reputation with statements that he allegedly tried to rape her in 1996. According to the statement, the reputation of the politician and businessman “suffered significant damage, which, in turn, led to an excessive amount of damage.”

In September 2023, Americanist Malek Dudakov told Izvestia that Trump’s rating was growing amid legal proceedings. On January 15, 2024, it became known that Trump was leading among all contenders in the primary elections for the US Republican presidential candidate in Iowa.