A New York appeals court decided this Thursday that it maintains the start date of the civil trial against former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) for fraud in the Trump Organization for next Monday.

Trump’s defense tried to delay the date of the procedure with a complaint for abuse of authority against Judge Arthur Engoron, after which an appeals court ordered on September 14 to paralyze the case before ruling.

In that complaint, Trump accused the judge of having acted negligently in rejecting a request from his defense, in which he asked him to dismiss most of the case because it was supposedly outside the statute of limitations.

However, in a brief decision issued this afternoon, The court decided to reject that appeal and lift the pause imposed on the process, allowing the planned schedule to be resumed. and it represents another bad news for the former president and his partners.

The Prosecutor’s Office had already warned that delaying the civil trial could have consequences on other pending litigation against the former president, including four criminal cases related to his attempt to overturn the election results and his handling of classified documents.

(Also read: The judge in the case against Donald Trump in Washington refuses to withdraw from the trial)

Donald Trump, former president of the United States. Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Engoron has estimated that this trial will last about three months, although he said it before resolving last Tuesday, summarily and at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the main charge, hold Trump, two of his children, his company and two associates responsible for fraud (which could shorten the entire process).

Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, the Trump Organization and two former executives were found liable for ongoing fraud for inflating the value of company assets for years to gain financial advantage.

The judge also ordered the defendants’ permits to operate businesses in New York state be canceled.

The remaining six charges set to be tried starting Monday are related to “persistent illegalities” at the company, such as falsifying corporate documents, issuing false financial statements and committing fraud against insurance companies.

(Also: What does it mean that Donald Trump and his children have ‘inflated the value of their companies’?)

The New York Prosecutor’s Office is demanding compensation of $250 million, which will also be determined in the process.

Both sides have submitted their lists of potential witnesses, which include the defendants.

EFE