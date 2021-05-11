New York is making strong progress with its vaccination plan against the coronavirus. During the announcement on Monday, where he said that they will offer doses in their subway stations, the governor Andrew Cuomo reported that universities will require students to be vaccinated to take face-to-face classes starting in the fall, in the month of September.

“I encourage all private universities that also require vaccinations,” said the president, after communicating the measures that will implement the University of the City of New York (CUNY, in English) and the New York State University (SUNY, in English).

According to Cuomo, the federal government will need to grant full approval to COVID-19 vaccines instead of the current Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the mandate to be implemented. In that sense, he said he believes that the vaccines will soon receive full approval.

NEW: SUNY & CUNY will require vaccinations for all in-person students beginning Fall 2021. I encourage all private colleges & universities to require vaccinations as well. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 10, 2021

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras welcomed the governor’s announcement. “From the first day of this pandemic, the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff have always been the highest priority,” he said.

He explained that “SUNY’s 14-day positivity rate is 0.14 percent and our system, the largest comprehensive system in the nation, has done an extraordinary job keeping our campuses running under difficult circumstances.”

In that sense, the manager said that in recent weeks the community has been working to develop the best plan to ensure “Go back to full reopening in the fall and turn the page on COVID.”

“We thank the Governor for providing resources to our many campuses that offer vaccines to SUNY and the community at large. The state’s new vaccination requirement, which is dependent on full FDA approval, will be another step in restoring normal campus activity this fall, “he concluded.

From CUNY they also published a brief statement highlighting that “the sooner our community is vaccinated, the safer and more successful our fall semester of 2021 will be.”

Cuomo’s announcement was part of a series of measures taken in New York to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. From this Wednesday, people can be inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single dose, in six subway stations assigned in a pilot plan.

Vaccines for teens

The extensive vaccination campaign in the United States took a new step on Monday with the authorization of the immunizer against the covid of Pfizer-BioNTech for children between 12 and 15 years old.

The US drug agency had already authorized the emergency use of this vaccine in December from 16 years of age.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is rising and today it has become a little clearer, “US President Joe Biden said in a subsequent statement.

“This is a promising advance in our fight against the virus,” added the president, congratulating himself that the administration of vaccines is causing “cases, hospitalizations and deaths to continue to fall” in his country.

The Pfizer vaccine has been licensed for children between the ages of 12 and 15. Photo: AP

For her part, the Acting Commissioner of the FDA, Dr. Janet Woodcock, agreed that “expanding the authorization for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine is a significant measure in the fight against the pandemic. “

The commissioner also assured that “parents and guardians can be sure that the agency carried out a rigorous and exhaustive review of all the available data” before making the decision to authorize the vaccine for adolescents.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is scheduled to meet this Wednesday to develop recommendations when it comes to vaccinating this new age group.

JPE