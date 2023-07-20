The Emperor who conquered the hearts of the Faithful and who led Rojinegro to Transform the history of this team… Today he leaves to seek new challenges. Julio César Furch, it is not goodbye, he is a see you soon, because you will always live in the Red and Black Hearts ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/1VWy8z0ECB

– Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) July 14, 2023