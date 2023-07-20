The Atlas Foxes team will be debuting in the Leagues Cup, when they face the New York City of Major League Soccer.
Without a doubt, this will be a difficult game for the team led by coach Benjamín Mora, since the rival is one of the strongest in the American competition.
Regarding their respective leagues, the Guadalajara team came from a goalless draw against Santos Laguna, thus adding 4 points and positioning themselves in sixth place in the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
For its part, New York City drew 1-1 as a visitor with the Columbus Crew, reaching 26 points in the Eastern Conference of the United States.
A game with emotions and wholesale goals is expected, although the balance would tip slightly for the Mexican club.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV; MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Luis Barraza, Gray, Chanot, Haak, Turnbull, Alfredo Morales, Parks, O’Toole, Rodríguez, Gabriel Pereira and Richard Ledezma.
Camilo Vargas, Abella, Nervo, Santamaría, Luis Reyes, Rocha, Zaldívar, García, Lozano, Martínez and Eduardo Aguirre.
Julio Furch says goodbye to the team
Argentine striker Julio Furch left Atlas to embark on a new path outside of Mexican soccer.
“It’s hard to leave, but it was a unique opportunity in sports. Playing in one of the big leagues is a dream that doesn’t happen every day. The possibility appeared very suddenly and I asked that they fulfill that dream. I have left everything to retire well from Mexican soccer and Atlas”, commented the player in an interview.
New York City 0-2 Atlas.
