New York City is suing 17 transportation companies involved in moving migrants from Texas, seeking $708 million in damages. “The city has always done and will always do its part to manage this humanitarian crisis but it cannot bear the costs of unscrupulous political schemes of the state of Texas,” said the Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, pointing the finger at the governor Republican and Trumpian, Gregg Abbott. The announcement was made after the Democratic mayors of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, and Denver, Mike Johnson, in a joint interview, acknowledged the “crisis” at the country's southern border, also accusing Abbott of creating “further chaos”, coordinating planes and buses full of migrants towards their cities.

“Today we are launching a lawsuit against companies that participated in Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to transport tens of thousands of migrants to New York City in an attempt to overthrow our social services system,” he added. According to the Wall Street Journal, the lawsuit filed by the city's Department of Social Services is based on a law that states that anyone who “knowingly brings, or causes to be brought, a needy person into this state for the purpose of making him or her a public charge” must bring him or her back out. by the State or pay for his care.

Since Abbott kicked off Operation Lone Star in August 2022, 33,600 migrants have been sent to New York. The accused companies made millions of dollars from the “trafficking” of refugees, “in implementation of the governor's plans”. Abbott defends himself by citing the commerce clause of the Constitution, on the constitutional right of travel recognized by the Supreme Court. “Every migrant transported to New York did so voluntarily, after being authorized by the Biden Administration to remain in the US.” Johnson announced that there are 35,000 migrants who have arrived in Denver who “we have helped to integrate successfully” and to work “which is what they want.” “But we don't want people arriving at two in the morning in front of the county municipality, with women and children outside in the freezing cold and without support,” he added, asking that the buses “do like all the other buses, that is that they arrive at a station at decent times, when we can organize a reception.”