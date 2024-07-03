According to the criteria of

The prestigious magazine rates cities according to five categories: healthcare, culture and environment, stability, education and infrastructureThe ideal city would have 100 points, New York got 86and among the top 21 in the United States, is ranked 20th.

The city located in the east of the country is one of the most populated with more than 20,000,000 inhabitants, according to United Census Bureau. Although the quality of life is good for different factors, the cost of living is increasingly highAccording to the latest report issued by Living Wage, which calculates the salary that a person needs to cover all needs, New York is ranked as the fourth most expensive: US$55,878 per year.

The Economist clarified that American cities did not change their location much compared to the previous year; however, they assured that “the protests on university campuses throughout the United States (which occurred after the survey was carried out) They do not bode well for next year’s index.”.

Depending on the neighborhood, the cost of living varies.

The best cities in the United States

Of the top 173 in the world, 21 belong to the United States, while New York almost falls off the list at number 20; Honolulu, Hawaii appears as the best with more than 90 points. Also above this score, there is Atlanta, Georgiaand Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Then, they complete the first ten of the ranking Seattle, Washington; the own Washington DC; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; San francisco California; Portland, Oregon; and Miami Florida.