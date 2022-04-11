This Wednesday, April 13, the semi-final second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League among North American teams in Major League Soccer, the New York City F.C. and the Seattle Sounders.
In the first leg, the set rave green remained with the advantage in the aggregate over the current monarchs of the North American championship by a score of 3-1 with goals from Rusnak, Morris, Lodeirowhile discounting Andrade.
When is? Wednesday April 13
What time does it start? 8:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Yankee Stadium; The Bronx, New York, United States.
TV Channels | Fox Sports (Mexico); futboTV, Fox Sports 1 and TUDN USA (United States).
Online Streaming | Fanatiz Mexico (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
Due to their confrontation this week, the New York City F.C. Y the Seattle Sounders They received rest so they had no activity in week 7 of the North American championship and they prepare for the return duel.
Lineup New York City FC (4-2-3-1) | Johnson; Graty, Martins, Callens, Amundsen; Parks, Morales; Thiago, Rodríguez, Talles Magno and Castellanos.
Seattle Sounders Lineup (4-2-3-1) | Frey; Roldán, Ragen, Arreaga, Rowe; Paul, Rusnak; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris and Ruidíaz.
The reigning champion of Major League Soccer is not going to give up so easily, so at home they will seek to score goals in the first few minutes, even so it looks difficult for them to take a large advantage over Sounders.
New York City FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders.
