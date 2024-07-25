Querétaro of the Liga MX will begin its activity in the Leagues Cup 2024 visiting the New York City FC of Major League Soccer, this interleague match will correspond to Matchday 1 of Group L of the Group Stage.
The team led by Mauro Gerk comes from facing Club Fútbol Monterrey at home where they fell 2-1. Meanwhile, on their own, the American team comes from drawing 1-1 at home against Orlando City.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between the New Yorkers and the feathered ones.
City: The Bronx, New York, United States
Stadium: Yankee Stadium
Date: 28 of July
Schedule: 18:00 Mexico time
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
fuboTV, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UniMás, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (United States) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Orlando City
|
1-1 E
|
MLS
|
Atlanta United
|
2-2 E
|
MLS
|
Chicago Fire
|
0-0 E
|
MLS
|
Austin FC
|
2-1 D
|
MLS
|
Montreal
|
2-0 V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monterrey
|
2-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Chivas
|
0-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
America
|
3-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Tijuana
|
1-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
Necaxa
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
Prior to starting your activity in the Leagues Cup 2024the New York team tied one goal against the Orlando City.
The Gallos Blancos will begin their activity in the Leagues Cup 2024 after four consecutive defeats in the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
New York City FC: Matt Freese; Justin Haak, Thiago Martins, Birk Risa; Mitja Ilenič, James Sands, Keaton Parks, Christian McFarlane; Hannes Wolf, Alonso Martínez and Santiago Rodríguez.
Querétaro: Guillermo Allison; Omar Mendoza, Oscar Manzanarez, Francisco Venegas, Jonathan Pedraza; Pablo Barrera, Kevin Escamilla, Federico Lértora, Alan Medina; Samuel Sosa and Rubio Rubin.
New York City FC 3-1 Querétaro
More news about the Leagues Cup
