New York.- New York City authorities declared on Saturday the public health emergency due to the spread of monkeypox virus and described the city as “the epicenter” of the outbreak.

The announcement by Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said that 150,000 inhabitants could be in danger of being infected.

The measure will allow the authorities issue emergency orders in accordance with the city’s health code and modify clauses of that regulation to implement actions aimed at slowing down infections.

In the past two days, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide disaster emergency declaration and the state health department flagged monkeypox as a “imminent threat to public health”.

New York state had 1,345 cases as of Friday, according to information compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

California follows in second place with the most cases with 799.

“We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure more doses arrive as quickly as possible when they become available,” Adams and Vasan said in a statement.

“This outbreak must be addressed with urgency, action and resources, both nationally and globally, and this declaration of a public health emergency reflects the gravity of the moment.”

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23, and the mayor of San Francisco announced a state of emergency on Thursday due to rising cases.

The once-rare disease remained relatively isolated for decades in parts of central and western Africa with no known cause of large outbreaks outside the continent or wide spread among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of cases in Europe, North America and other latitudes.

To date, more than 22,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in almost 80 countries since May and 75 deaths possibly linked to the disease in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and the Congo.

On Friday, Brazil and Spain reported deaths related to the disease, the first recorded outside of Africa. Spain reported a second death from the monkeypox virus on Saturday.