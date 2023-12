New York Mayor Eric Adams: according to the industry association, the debt concerns payments to 110 hotels that have not been made since the beginning of September | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The New York City Hotel Association reported that the city government of the largest city in the United States owes US$130 million to establishments that are emergency housing immigrants.

According to a report from broadcaster ABC, the debt concerns payments to 110 hotels that have not been made since the beginning of September.

“Nobody expected it to take so long to get paid,” said Vijay Dandapani, president of the Hotel Association.

He stated that this is the first time that hotels that house immigrants have suffered delays in payment and that he believes this was due to the acceleration of the migration crisis in New York, which would be causing the costs of the initiative to exceed the budget reserved by the city hall. According to Dandapani, some hotel owners are considering abandoning the program.

The New York Department of Social Services (DSS) sent a note to ABC, in which it claimed that, since the first half of the year, the city has established more than 210 emergency sites to shelter the approximately 150,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in the city. .

“DSS is committed to paying our contractors for their services in a timely manner after receiving all required documents. If payments are late, we work closely with everyone involved to quickly correct the situation and pay any and all outstanding invoices,” the department said.