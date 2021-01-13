Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City terminate your business contracts with President Donald Trump as a result of a mob storming the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters last week.

The Trump Organization has a contract with the city to operate two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park, as well as a golf course in the Bronx district.

The Trump Organization earns around $ 17 million a year as a result of those contracts, de Blasio said.

The Carousel, in Central Park. Photo: AP

“I am here to announce that New York City is rescinding all contracts with the Trump Organization, ” de Blasio said.

“Inciting an insurrection, let’s be very clear, let’s say the words again, inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes a criminal activity”, said.

The Associated Press sent an email to the Trump Organization on Wednesday seeking comment.

It is the latest example of how the violent assault on January 6 by Trump supporters is affecting business interests of the outgoing Republican president.

The PGA of America voted Sunday to remove the PGA Championship from Trump’s golf course in New Jersey next year, a move that came after social media platforms deactivated Trump’s accounts and Shopify removed the online stores affiliated with it.

De Blasio had previously said that the city was weighing its legal options to end the Trump contracts. It said Wednesday that city attorneys determined that if Trump files a countersuit over the measure, the city will win.

Trump “incited a mob to attack the Capitol,” de Blasio insisted.

