Last night in New York a car hit seven pedestrians, aged between 24 and 61, who were crossing on the crosswalk in Midtown Manhattan, on 36th Street and Sixth Avenue. Among them also a couple from Piacenza, Matteo Maria Maj, 51, and Giulia Gardani, 34, a federal tennis instructor. The woman would be in serious condition.

“We family members were warned directly by Matteo last night – his sister Monica Maj told La Libertà -. He and his wife were due back on Tuesday: the accident happened after dinner, as they were returning to the hotel. He has suffered several fractures, while his wife is in more serious conditions”.

The man – according to what is reported – was recently operated on for a facial trauma and in the next few hours he will still end up under the knife for an operation on the tibia and fibula, while his wife, who arrived in the emergency room in serious condition, underwent a long five-hour surgery for an injury to the cervical vertebrae.

A 29-year-old woman was driving the Honda Accord with New Jersey plates as she was traveling eastbound toward the 6th Avenue intersection when she hit seven pedestrians near the crosswalk, according to police reports. before midnight.

The woman then fled to the Midtown Tunnel and continued east through Queens on the Long Island Expressway. At that point, she hit another vehicle before being stopped. At the moment there have been no indications whether the gesture was intentional or related to terrorism. Investigations are still ongoing to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.