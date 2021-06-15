The city’s health department encourages everyone who received the Pfizer vaccine at the NFL Experience building between June 5 and 10, to schedule an appointment to receive a replacement dose as soon as possible.

Michael Lanza, a spokesman for the New York Department of Health, said that although there are no patient safety risks, “revaccination is aimed at ensuring (these) individuals are fully protected.”

Lanza added that the people concerned “received emails and phone calls, and are mailed to make sure they are aware of the situation.”

ATC Vaccination Services, which is responsible for injecting vaccines through a contract with New York City, said in a statement: “We apologize for the inconvenience to those who received the respective vaccine package and want people to know first and foremost that we have been told there is no risk from the doses. that they received.”

Since then, the city has replaced one ATC with another, providing vaccinations in Times Square.

This week, New York City reached a milestone, having vaccinated 70 percent of its adult population against COVID-19.

The city’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said: in a tweet“This means that we can return to life as we know it,” noting that the city will lift a set of restrictions that it previously imposed to limit the spread of the pandemic.

announced In a later tweetA fireworks party was held in the sky of the city, on Tuesday evening, to celebrate the occasion, and in honor of essential workers.