The New York administration announced this Thursday that a “summit” will be held next week to seek solutions to the fentanyl crisis in the United States, where this powerful opioid is causing overdose deaths to rise considerably in recent years.

According to a statement, the forum will last two days – the date is not specified – and will include “elected officials, public health officials, and law enforcement professionals across the country” to discuss strategies with the “goal of developing a national strategy to combat the scourge of fentanyl.”

New York authorities reported this week that more than 3,000 people died from overdoses in the city in 2022, a record since the data was collected and an increase of 12% compared to the previous year; Fentanyl was present in 81% of these deaths.

There was recently commotion in the Big Apple due to the death of a child and the poisoning of three others due to exposure to fentanyl in a daycare center in the Bronx.where police found a stash of drugs and paraphernalia under the playground in an apparent undercover drug trafficking operation.

This drug, which can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine, is commonly used in acute pain medicine, but criminal organizations are also manufacturing and distributing it illegally, mixed with other substances or falsely represented as heroin, cocaine or pharmaceuticals. soothing.

According to the latest data, Almost 110,000 overdose deaths were recorded across the United States in 2022, 0.5% more than in 2021 – stabilizing after increases of 17% and 30% in previous years.– and in 75,000 of those cases, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl were detected.

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, noted in the statement the need to “develop a national framework to prevent fatal overdoses” and indicated that those convened will focus on strategies of “education, law enforcement, awareness, prevention and treatment “.

The note includes the support of the administrations of New Orleans (Louisiana), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), Laredo (Texas) and Los Angeles (California) for the forum, as well as those responsible for health, security and the New York Police.

