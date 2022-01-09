In addition to the deaths, dozens of people were hospitalized in serious condition.| Photo: Reproduction/CNN

At least 19 people have died, including nine children, and dozens more were injured in a fire at a residential building that broke out early on Sunday morning (9) in the Bronx, New York, according to Reuters.

Earlier, authorities had reported that 32 people had been hospitalized with serious injuries and about 60 people were injured in total.

According to the city’s Fire Department (FDNY), more than 200 agents were involved in fighting the fire, which started on the third of the apartment complex’s 19 floors for reasons that are still unknown.

As a spokeswoman explained to the local press, the flames did not spread to other houses, but the smoke spread throughout the building.