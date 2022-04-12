Home page World

Rescue workers gather at the entrance to the Brooklyn subway station. © John Minchillo/AP/dpa

Several people were injured by gunfire in the subway in New York on Tuesday. Explosives were also said to have been discovered. There’s a big operation going on. The news ticker.

Update from April 12, 8:49 p.m.: After the shooting incident that left at least 16 people injured on the New York subway, the New York City Police Department has increased its presence on public transit. New York Mayor Eric Adams said this to the TV station on Tuesday NY1. He is coordinating this with all those responsible, as well as the ongoing search for the perpetrator, Adams said. “We will arrest the person responsible.”

The mayor, who is infected with the corona virus* and is therefore in isolation, had previously sent a video message via Twitter. He prays for all New Yorkers who have been injured or affected, Adams said and thanked everyone who helped them. “You are the ones who make New York the greatest city in the world.”

Gunshots in New York: “I take the subway very often to send this message”

Update from April 12, 7:48 p.m.: Despite the shooting incident that left at least 16 people injured, the New York subway is safe, according to Mayor Eric Adams. To the question of one CNNWhen the host asked whether it was safe for New Yorkers to take the subway home, to work, or to pick up the kids, Adams replied Tuesday, “Yes, it is. I take the subway very often to send this message out.”

After the shots were fired in the middle of the morning rush hour in Brooklyn, the perpetrator was still on the run. “We want to find the person responsible and we cannot allow this terror to terrorize us,” Adams said. New York has survived many serious crises. “We do not yet know the source of this particular incident. But I call on New Yorkers to continue to be as resilient as they have often been.”

Shots in the subway in New York: the police do not assume a terrorist attack – the perpetrators are still on the run

Update from April 12, 6:58 p.m.: The police have now released more details about the crime. “As the train pulled into the station, the suspect put on a gas mask and opened a canister that was in his pocket, whereupon the car filled with smoke and he started shooting,” New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at one press conference on Tuesday.

The suspect wore a kind of construction vest and a hooded sweatshirt. The police were initially unable to provide any information on the motive. The perpetrator was still on the run on Tuesday afternoon (local time). What is known about the incident so far.

Update from April 12, 6:33 p.m.: According to initial findings, there is no suspicion of terrorism in the incident with shots and several injuries in the New York subway. “This is not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism,” New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday. However, the investigation has only been running for a few hours, and the situation could still change. Sewell emphasized that nothing is currently being ruled out. There are currently no active explosive devices in the New York subway, Sewell said.

Shots in the New York subway: the number of injured rises to 16

Update from April 12, 6:17 p.m.: The number of injured has risen to at least 16. Ten of them suffered gunshot wounds, a spokeswoman for the New York Fire Department said at a press conference on Tuesday. The others were hit by objects, for example, or injured by inhaling smoke or when panic broke out. Five people are in critical but not life-threatening condition in the hospital, New York City Police Chief Keechant Sewell said at the press conference.

The fire brigade and police had previously spoken of at least 13 injuries – and asked the public to avoid the area around the subway station in the Brooklyn district. Further details about the incident are still not known.

Update from April 12, 5:58 p.m.: In New York, the number of shootings has increased sharply in recent months. As of April 3 of this year, the Police Department in New York registered 296 incidents. According to the statistics, there were almost 40 fewer shootings in the same period a year ago.

Observers attribute the increase in violent crime to the corona pandemic *. Eric Adams, New York Mayor, has made fighting crime one of his top priorities. Closer monitoring of trains and stations was also planned in the subways before the incident on Tuesday.

Injured after shooting in New York subway: Videos from the crime scene show people in panic

Update from April 12, 5:42 p.m.: Photos from the large-scale operation in New York show entire streets lined with ambulances and police cars. At least 13 people are said to have been injured on Tuesday morning (local time). The police are in action with a large contingent.

Employees of the New York City Police Department gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Several people were injured in a gunshot in a New York subway station. © John Minchillo/dpa

Update from April 12, 5:25 p.m.: Numerous videos on social media show people pouring out of an incoming subway train in panic. Some limp and need support when walking. The 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn is partially shrouded in thick smoke. According to authorities, it could have come from a smoke bomb.

Some of the videos also show the seriously injured lying on the floor of the subway station with blood all around them. There are also such pictures from a subway car itself. The situation is still confusing, the investigators have not yet been able to reconstruct the exact course of events. According to police, the perpetrator is still on the run.

Shots in the New York subway: the police are still looking for a fugitive

Update from April 12, 5:07 p.m.: A senior police official said the New York Timesthat the authorities are searching for a heavyset man wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest. The man is said to be wearing dark blue clothing that is said to be similar to that of a subway worker.

According to the official, investigators are currently assuming that a smoke bomb had exploded. That could explain the loud bang reported by several eyewitnesses. The perpetrator is said to have shot out of a subway train. Videos posted on social media showed panicked passengers pouring off the train onto the 36th Street platform as smoke billowed through the station.

Update from April 12, 4:46 p.m.: Police and rescue workers are currently in action with a large contingent. Heavily armed police officers are also on site. The police called on the population to avoid the area. According to police, the perpetrator is still on the run.

The incident happened during the morning rush hour. “Police responded at 8:27 a.m. to an 911 call from a person who was shot on the subway,” a police spokeswoman told the news agency AFP. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would be kept up to date on the status of the investigation. According to the White House, US President Joe Biden* was also informed about the incident.

A police officer near the crime scene in New York. © Spencer Platt/AFP

Shots in New York subway: at least 13 injured – police find explosive devices

First report: New York – According to media reports, several people were injured when shots were fired in a subway station in the US* metropolis New York. A police spokeswoman confirmed to the news agency on Tuesday AFPthat an emergency call had been received. According to the US news channel CNN at least five people were hit by bullets.

As the New York Times reported, the police are looking for a man with a gas mask and work clothes – an orange construction worker’s vest. At least thirteen people are said to have been injured. Police officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N and R trains run through the Sunset Park neighborhood of the borough of Brooklyn.

Shots in the New York subway: Police call on the population to avoid the area

A fire department spokesman told the news agency AFP, several “unexploded” suspected explosive devices were also found on site. At the same time, the police emphasized in the short message service Twitter that “no active explosive devices” had been discovered.

The terrible incident happened in the middle of rush hour traffic. Videos of a smoky platform can be seen on social networks. People lie on the floor of the train station. The exact background was initially unclear.