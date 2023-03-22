Barricades near the Trump Tower, police on high alert, protesters and journalists outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office: New York was awaiting the likely indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday, although the date on which the decision will be taken is uncertain.

The former president assured last Saturday that he would be “detained” this Tuesday for having paid a porn actress to buy his silence, but his defense reported that these statements were based on information from the press, and not from the prosecution.

+ Possibility of Trump’s arrest generates sympathy among his supporters

According to the American press, the grand jury that will decide if there was a crime could pronounce its indictment this Wednesday, but the district attorney of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, could wait until next week to announce the charges.

Bragg, an elected Democrat, did not publicly confirm any plans, and the grand jury was acting in secrecy to avoid perjury or influencing witnesses, making it virtually impossible to know what was going on.

The prosecution has presented witnesses to the jury in recent weeks and invited Trump to testify, which could indicate an upcoming indictment. The Republican, 76, could become the first former president to sit in the dock, a fact that threatens to derail his bid to return to the presidency of the United States.

The New York Police Department installed metal fences in front of the Manhattan courthouse and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, predicting a mass arrival of supporters and a possible arrest of the former president.

– ‘Witch hunt’ –

According to a message sent by his campaign team – in which, in addition to asking for contributions ranging from 24 to 250 dollars (125 to 1,310 reais), although his supporters can also contribute other amounts – “President Trump knows that the real claim will come on November 5, 2024, when We the People take back the White House and make America great again.”

NBC News reported that all New York police officers have been ordered to wear uniform and prepare for deployment beginning Tuesday.

“Although you see an increased police presence in all five boroughs, there are currently no consistent threats to New York City,” said a police spokesperson.

Over the weekend, Trump called for massive protests if he is indicted, although only a few supporters of the billionaire have so far shown up in New York.

Key figures, including Trump’s sons, have not called for street protests as they did after the 2020 election, when President Joe Biden won at the polls.

Protests called by the Young Republicans Club of New York gathered two dozen supporters last night and a handful today in front of the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

About 40 supporters gathered at the former president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. “I think the result of this will be increased support,” said Colton McCormick, 18, dressed in the colors of the American flag.

Bragg’s investigation focuses on the payment of $130,000 (680,000 reais), in the final stretch of the 2016 elections, to porn actress Stormy Daniels, to silence an alleged extramarital relationship that she would have had with the tycoon ten years earlier, which he always denied it.

Former attorney and now Trump nemesis Michael Cohen, who testified before the grand jury, said he made the payment and was reimbursed.

The payment to Stormy Daniels could be considered accounting fraud, which violates the election finance law, a crime punishable by four years in prison.

Legal experts say proving the crime will not be easy. If indicted, a possible trial could take months to happen.

Trump says he is the victim of a “witch hunt”. “Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones who can stop them,” he said in a video posted on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

The tycoon is the subject of several criminal investigations at the state and federal levels for suspected irregularities that could threaten his new bid for the White House, including attempts to reverse the defeat in the 2020 elections in the state of Georgia.