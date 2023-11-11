If you wish to perform sports bets In New York, you will need to make sure you use one of the nine carriers that have licenses approved by the Gambling Commission of the state (NYSGC for its acronym in English). According to the organization, the local sports betting market is highly lucrative, having reached a record of more than US$5,000,000,000 in gross revenue in 2022.

Most notable is the success experienced by sports betting apps in New York. During 2022these platforms handled a betting volume that exceeded the $100,000,000,000 mark.

According to the organization, this unprecedented achievement is attributed to several key factors that have contributed to the rise of the sports betting market in New York:

New York’s dense population : New York is one of the most densely populated states in the United States, creating a potentially massive betting market.

Overflowing passion for sports : New Yorkers are known for their passion and devotion to their local sports teams, including baseball, basketball, football, and other sports franchises.

Ease of use of betting apps – Sports betting apps in New York have been praised for their ease of use and focus on providing a user-friendly experience.

Variety of betting options: Sports betting apps in New York offer a wide range of betting options that go beyond traditional betting, allowing you to choose from a wide variety of markets and betting opportunities. See also Migrants - New York City can't cope and proposes to send migrants to Canada

(We also recommend: How much money should you carry in your pocket to be allowed to enter the United States?)

Sports betting apps authorized in New York