Test on animals. 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback Twitter

New York became the 10th US state to ban the sale of animal-tested cosmetics after Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law Thursday night. Known as the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, it prohibits the sale and manufacture of cosmetics tested on animals.

The legislation takes effect in January 2023 and follows similar action taken in Virginia, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Maine, Hawaii, Nevada, Illinois and Maryland, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

“For decades, helpless animals have been subjected to cruel and painful experiments simply to create cosmetic products,” said Linda Rosenthal, a member of the New York State Assembly, which sponsored the measure, alongside Democratic Senator Alessandra Biaggi.

“At the same time, research methods have evolved, making it unnecessary to require animals to undergo inhumane testing to help companies create a new mascara or shampoo,” said Rosenthal.