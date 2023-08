How did you feel about the content of this article?

Decision follows trend of restrictions on the Chinese app in the United States | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

The city of New York, in the United States, has prohibited city employees from downloading the Chinese app TikTok on city-owned devices due to security concerns.

The decision, which was announced on Wednesday (16), as reported by Reuters, set a period of 30 days for municipal public bodies to exclude the short video platform.

The measure follows the trend of other US cities and states, such as Montana, which has completely restricted the use of the application through a bill that is expected to take effect on January 1, 2024.

TikTok has become a target of US lawmakers, who have seen the platform as a threat to national security.

After the decision, the app issued a note stating that “it does not share platform data with China and takes all reasonable measures to protect user privacy”.

In 2020, then-Republican President Donald Trump tried to stop new TikTok downloads, but was unsuccessful after impediments in American Justice.