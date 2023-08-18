Restrictions follow for Tiktok in the United States, because of this, the New York City Government has taken drastic measures in order to take care of your safety. That is why they restrict the use of the application on all state-owned devices, because, according to the authorities, it “represents a security threat to technical networks.”

This is not the first time that ByteDance-owned app in China faces restrictions on government devices in the United States. In February of this year, the Biden government administration orders federal agencies to remove the app from all government devices.

Now, New York City is joining this trend and announced that it will not be able to install, or use the platform on any state-owned device. According to information given by ‘The Verge’ through a statement given by the city council, the Cyber ​​Command, has concluded that TikTok represents a security threat to government technical networks.

A government spokesperson explained that this decision is focused on protecting the safety of the city’s citizens and their personal data. “While social media is a great way to connect New Yorkers with each other and with the city, We need to make sure we always use these platforms safely.”

Distrust of TikTok has been going on for several months, when emphasis was placed on the application’s privacy policy. Through this, the employees of the Chinese company have access to user data, but they do not disclose exactly what the scope of this is and what data is visible.

Like New York, there are already several states that have shown concern about this, which is why they have decided to protect user data and prohibit the use of the application for people who work with government information.

Concern for the security of user information is extending to other parts of the world such as the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada. That is why in February, both the European Commission and the European Council prohibited the use of TikTok on the corporate mobile phones of their employees and on personal devices that had access to services such as email from government entities.

TikTok CEO speaks before the United States Congress:

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from Europa Press, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.

DANIELA GONZALEZ

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME