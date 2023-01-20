The 2023 edition of New York Auto Show it will do. This was confirmed by the organizers of the US fair dedicated to four wheels, also making official the at your place of opening and closing of the kermesse: the opening of the doors for the press-days, the days dedicated to the press, are those of 5 and 6 April, while the opening to the public is foreseen from the following day until 16 April. Ten days therefore available to visitors who intend to discover all the latest innovations in the automotive field in New York.

As expected, the leitmotif of this edition of the New York Motor Show will be electrification and fully electric vehicles in particular, for which the indoor and outdoor test tracks will be expanded, but not only: the organizers have in fact thought of a special focus the aftermarket, which is why an even larger stand called “Never Ride Stock” has been designed which will include the best-known companies in the sector. Also in this area will fall the latest trends in the customization departments, as well as the display of some of the most extreme tuning recently made. “The NYIAS EV Test Track provided visitors with the opportunity to experience electric vehicles first hand – said Mark Schienberg, president of the New York International Automobile Show – A survey by JD Power revealed that nearly 4 out of 10 attendees had never been to an EV exhibit before, so we’re doubling our efforts this year.”