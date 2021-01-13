The New York authorities decided to terminate all contracts with the company of the incumbent US President Donald Trump amid the recent riots in the Capitol. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio, in an interview with MSNBC.

De Blasio explained that the contracts clearly state that the city authorities have the right to terminate them if the company’s management is involved in criminal activity. “Incitement to mutiny against the US government is clearly criminal activity. New York City will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization, ”the official said.

Under the contracts, Trump’s company operated two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park and a golf club in the Bronx.

The storming of the Capitol in the United States took place on January 6 during a rally of supporters of the current head of state, who do not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president. The rallies led to clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.