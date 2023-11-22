The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, of the Democratic Party, and the head of counterterrorism for the state police, Rebecca Weiner, ruled out the possibility of a terrorist motive for a collision and subsequent explosion of a vehicle this Wednesday (22) in a bridge near Niagara Falls, on the border between the United States and Canada.

“Based on what we know at this moment, and I repeat that everything can change, there are no signs of terrorist activity,” Hochul said at a press conference, which aimed to convey a message of “calm” following the case in which the two occupants of the vehicle died.

In turn, Weiner, in another press conference on security at the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, which will take place this Thursday (23), stated that several agencies are coordinating investigations into the incident and concluded that , “at this time, we see no signs of terrorism.”

Subsequently, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas added via the social network X (formerly Twitter) that, after consulting with Hochul and other American and Canadian authorities, “there is no indication of a threat related to this incident.”

The explosion, which remains under investigation, occurred late in the morning on the Rainbow Bridge on the Canadian-US border in upstate New York, and conflicting and sometimes contradictory information began to emerge within minutes.

The governor said that the vehicle was burned and that there was “nothing other than the engine”, which would make the investigation difficult, but said that a resident of western New York who was “probably” in the “nearby” was identified as one of the two deceased occupants.

One of the videos that was released, apparently from a security camera, shows a white vehicle entering the border area at high speed and hitting a construction site, at which point it is propelled, an image that is consistent with local press reports.

Hochul herself said that the video of the incident leaves her “open-mouthed and in disbelief (seeing) how high the vehicle went over an 8-foot fence” after accelerating at “high speed” and crashing into a central median. She added that a border agent was slightly injured, but was saved by being inside a guardhouse.

The Rainbow Bridge was closed as investigations continued, but other access to the US from Canada was opened.

The incident caused concern as it occurred on one of the busiest travel days in the US due to the Thanksgiving holiday.