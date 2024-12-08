New York authorities have tightened their grip on the suspect in the shooting death of the CEO of the insurance company UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, according to statements this Saturday by New York Mayor Eric Adams, reported by The New York Post.

“The fence is closing”Adams said at a Police Athletic League Christmas event in Harlem.

According to The New York Post, The mayor avoided publicly revealing the identity of the suspect so as not to give him an advantage and allow the police to continue their investigative work.

“We don’t want to disclose it now. If we do, we would be giving a clue to the person we are looking for.”and we don’t want to give you any advantage. Let him continue believing that he can hide behind the mask. “We have revealed his face, we are going to reveal who he is and we will bring him to justice,” he said.

Brian ThompsonCEO of UnitedHealthcare, was murdered this Wednesday in front of the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan as he headed to the building to participate in his company’s annual investor conference.

The shooting caused a large police deploymentl in search of the alleged murderer, who fled on foot and then got on an electric bicycle and entered Central Park, according to the police.

New details about the investigation suggest that the suspect may have arrived in New York on November 24, ten days before the crimeon a bus from the city of Atlanta, in the state of Georgia.

The New York police (NYPD) indicated on Friday that they believe the suspect He left the city shortly after the murderafter a video was released in which he is seen getting into a taxi that took him to a bus station.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest health insurer in the United States, offering coverage to tens of millions of people.