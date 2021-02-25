New York Attorneys General Get Trump Tax Returns

A spokesman announced, today, Thursday, that attorneys general in New York have received income declarations from former US President Donald Trump.

“Our office got the data on Monday,” said Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court rejected a final attempt by Trump’s attorneys to avoid the disclosure of the former president’s tax returns.

Prosecutors are investigating the former president’s tax files.

By a unanimous decision and without any comment, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal filed by Trump’s lawyers and requested the annulment of a federal court decision that had ordered Mazar’s accounting office to hand over the tax returns and bank accounts of the former president over an eight-year period to Manhattan’s attorney Cyrus Vance, who is demanding them. months ago.

In July 2020, the Supreme Court ordered Trump to hand over these documents to the attorney, but Trump’s attorney challenged the period covered by the requested documents.

“The work is in progress,” Vance responded in a statement.

The investigation sessions, led by Vance, are closed and are taking place in front of a jury. Vance did not make any public statements about the progress that had been made.

No one knows when the investigation will be concluded or whether judicial prosecutions will be launched pursuant to it, which, if it does, will set a precedent, as no former US president has ever been prosecuted before the courts.

The investigation includes issues related to tax fraud, insurance fraud, or bank fraud.