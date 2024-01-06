New York (agencies)

The New York State Attorney General is seeking to fine former President Donald Trump $370 million in damages in a case that inflated the value of his assets, court documents show.

Trump's fine of $370 million represents a significant increase compared to the $250 million that State Attorney General Letitia James had requested in her complaint dating back to the fall of 2022.

The civil trial is one of several legal battles that Trump faces as he seeks to regain the presidency. As part of this case, he appeared before a New York court, where he and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, have testified since October.

Through his social network, “Truth Social,” Trump, who is leading a campaign for the presidential elections in November, quickly launched a new attack against James, an African-American judge who belongs to the Democratic Party, accusing her of leading a campaign of “persecution” against him.

Trump reiterated, “I did not make any mistake, my financial statements are good and very accurate,” adding, “This case should not have been filed.”