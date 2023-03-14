One year and two months after the death of the French dressmaker Thierry Mugler (1948-2022), he continues to triumph in New York Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, the retrospective exploring the fascinating legacy of the designer who toured Montreal, Amsterdam, Munich and Paris before his death. Now, posthumously, it takes on a different meaning, like everything you appreciate when it’s over: Mugler made history.

It is an icon of the transgressor. During the eighties and nineties he revolutionized the catwalks by turning what could be the mere presentation of a clothing collection into the sensation of the season. Thousands of people paid to see fashion shows that lasted more than an hour and were pure spectacle. They revolved around a theme and had a soundtrack and special guests. Mugler’s was an exacerbated imagination, pure play and delight, which found the best form of manifestation in stage costumes. It was those unpredictable stagings that accompanied his designs that made him stand out among his contemporaries. He dressed both models (Jerry Hall, Iman, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell…) and celebrities (among which are Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Cardi B or Kim Kardashian) or companies that had nothing to do with fashion, but that they did seek originality, like Cirque du Soleil. He turned to Mugler anyone who wanted to go down to posterity in a groundbreaking way. He also directed music videos, collaborating with artists like George Michael, and your perfume, angelbecame a bestseller. He was also a visionary since his designs played with the man-machine duality, long before cyborgs were such a normalized reality in society. He didn’t follow trends, he created them. “Mugler was a pioneer in addressing diversity and female empowerment as early as 1970 ″, remarks Thierry-Maxime Loriot, curator of the exhibition, in which 150 pieces can be seen that reflect his career from 1977 to 2014.

Just as fascinating as his work was the personality and life of this extravagant fashion designer who began his career at the age of 14 as a professional dancer in the ballet of the Rhine Opera (Strasbourg) and died at the age of 73 with the physical appearance of a box fighter. His radical metamorphosis began in 2003, when Mugler temporarily abandoned haute couture. He turned to bodybuilding (he had always been an amateur) bordering on vigorexia and several cosmetic surgeries left his face almost unrecognizable. The first operations had been to repair damage as a result of accidents, but as Mugler himself revealed to the magazine Interview, there were changes that he introduced for the fun of it. For example, putting on a little hip bone on your chin. “I wanted my face to represent progress, because after so many years of being a slim, sweet dancer, he wanted to be a warrior. I have done so many things throughout my life… I have struggled so much… I am a superhero, so it is normal that I have the face of one,” he said.

The sample Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, which now acquires the status of a true legacy of the designer, can be seen at the Brooklyn Museum, which in recent years, in an effort to reach a new audience, has welcomed the work of designers such as Christian Dior, Jean-Paul Gaultier or Pierre Cardin. And it is that, in recent years, museums of the stature of the MET tend to dedicate at least one of their spaces to visit the legacy of the most important designers in history and give prominence to fashion as art.