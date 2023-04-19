New York | At least one person died and five were injured in the collapse of the parking garage

A four-story building collapsed in Lower Manhattan.

of the United States In New York, at least one person has died and five have been injured after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

Four of the injured were transported to the hospital and one refused treatment. The dead person and the injured were workers inside the building. According to local authorities, the building collapsed all the way down to the basement floor.

Rescue personnel used robots and drones for the mission after rescuers were ordered away from the ruins due to the risk of collapse. No foul play is suspected in the collapse at this stage.

According to witnesses, the building collapsed quickly and without warning. People in nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

New York City records show that the building had 45 violations, 25 of which occurred in 2003 and after. Many of the notifications concerned the building’s elevators and at least one mentioned the use of incorrect concrete.