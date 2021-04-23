Manhattan District Attorney announced that it will stop criminalizing prostitution and unlicensed massages, putting the weight of one of the highest-profile police offices in the United States behind the growing movement to shift the criminal justice system’s focus to sex work.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. asked a judge to dismiss 914 open cases related to prostitution and unlicensed massage, along with 5,080 cases in which the charge was loitering for the purpose of prostitution.

The law that criminalized this last accusation, which had become known as the law of “walk while trans” (walking while trans), was repealed by the state of New York in February.

The announcement represents a substantial change in the office’s approach to prostitution. Many of the cases Vance dismissed date back to the ’70s and’ 80s, when New York waged a war on prostitution in an effort to cleanse its image as a center of iniquity and vice.

“In the last decade, we have learned from those who have lived experience and from our own experience on the ground: criminally prosecuting prostitution does not make us safer and very often achieves the opposite result, further marginalizing vulnerable New Yorkers“Vance said in a statement.

Other related crimes

The office will continue to criminalize other crimes related to prostitution, such as pimping, the promotion of prostitution and sex trafficking, and said his policy will not prevent him from filing other charges stemming from the prostitution-related arrests.

This means, in effect, that the office will continue to go after pimps and sex traffickers, as well as people who pay for sex, continuing the fight against those who exploit or profit from prostitution, without punishing those who during decades they have borne most of the attention of law enforcement agencies.

The office will continue to criminalize other crimes related to prostitution, such as pimping, promoting prostitution and sex trafficking. AFP photo

Manhattan will join Baltimore, Philadelphia and other jurisdictions that have given up on prosecuting sex workers. Brooklyn also does not prosecute people detained for prostitution, instead referring them to social services before forcing them to appear in court, unless the prosecution cannot locate them.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González requested in January the sclosure of hundreds of cases openings related to prostitution and vagrancy, and said it would end up calling for the dismissal of more than 1,000. Queens and Bronx district attorneys followed him in March, requesting the dismissal of hundreds of prostitution-related cases.

Prosecutions for sex work had already drastically decreased Over the past decade, said Abigail Swenstein, an attorney for the Legal Aid Society’s Exploitation Intervention Project, with occasional spikes, like the one that took place during 2014, when the Super Bowl was held at MetLife Stadium, in neighboring New Jersey.

She added that the vast majority of her clients in the past two years had been women detained in massage parlors.

Swenstein said that Vance’s move probably “will have repercussions for sex workers and survivors of human trafficking well beyond New York City, “and that it will make them feel” less stigmatized. “He commended the district attorney for formulating the policy after speaking with sex workers and others with Relevant experience.

The struggle

Vance’s office had a practice of dismissing prostitution cases after sending defendants to mandatory counseling sessions. From now on, according to Vance’s statement, such counseling sessions will be offered only on a voluntary basis.

Sex workers have fought for decriminalization for decades. But the 2019 formation of Decrim NY, a coalition of organizations that support full decriminalization and have worked to pressure lawmakers, represented a turning point for the movement.

In New York City, those calls have grown stronger. Last month, the Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, they asked the State to end the criminal sanctions against sex workers.

“The communities most affected by the continued criminalization of sex work and trafficking in persons are overwhelmingly LGBTQ, they are people of color and undocumented immigrants, “McCray said at the time.” Sex work is a means of survival for many of these marginalized groups. “

The rejection of the prosecution of prostitution and other related crimes has also been one of the objectives of the candidates who aspire to replace Vance, who announced in March that he would not run for reelection. Most have said that would stop prosecutions if elected.

Eliza Orlins, a candidate for office and former ombudsman, has been especially vocal, publishing a comprehensive political document on the issue, saying she would fight to make the buying and selling of consensual sex legal in New York. The desirability of going after pimps who sponsor prostitutes has been a topic of debate constant among feminist organizations.

In an interview, Orlins said she was glad about the change, but that it had taken too long and that, by continuing to go after those who sponsor sex workers, the office had not gone far enough.

“Am I glad that someone in such a powerful position, like the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, is finally speaking out and saying that we shouldn’t go after people for doing their job? Of course i’m glad“he said.” But do you think you deserve the movement to have you as a hero, when you haven’t done enough, or acted fast enough? Not”.

Jonah E. Bromwich. The New York Times