“A terrorist investigation has not been opened at this point,” Kishant Sewell told a news conference in Brooklyn, above the subway station where the shooting occurred.

She added, “We can also say that although what happened was a violent act, no one with injuries put his life at risk“.

She explained, “While the train was entering the station, the suspect put on a gas mask. Then he opened a package that was in his bag and the (metro) car filled with smoke. After that he started shooting.“.

For her part, the senior official in the New York Fire Service, Laura Kavanagh, said that 10 of the 16 injured victims of the accident were shot..

A rush hour shooting occurred on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, while police were searching for the suspect..

Pictures and videos posted by witnesses showed pools of blood and people lying on the floor of a subway train, as well as on the platform of the “36th Street” station in the Brooklyn neighborhood..

Another video clip showed crowds emerging from subway cars, amid thick smoke, screaming and stampede.