John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York, was one of the terminals closed after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that left no victims or major damage | Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

John F. Kennedy (New York) and Newark Liberty (New Jersey) international airports were closed following the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck this Friday (5) the northeast of the United States, as announced by the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul.

In this area, the alert continues for the possibility of more aftershocks, such as the one that occurred an hour later in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a magnitude of 2 degrees.

In turn, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated on its X social network account that the earthquake could affect some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

However, Hochul noted that the Amtrak and MTA rail network is operating without interruption.

Amtrak officials said in statements reported by The New York Times that train speeds have been restricted throughout the Northeast region as crews inspect tracks for earthquake damage.

The New York Fire Department told EFE that, so far, no serious incidents have been recorded and that authorities continue to monitor the city.

A meeting of the United Nations Security Council was interrupted due to the tremor.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the northeast of the country at 10:23 am (local time, 11:23 am Brasília), causing tremors from Philadelphia to Boston and shaking buildings in Manhattan and the five districts of New York.

The USGS said the quake's epicenter was in Lebanon, New Jersey, about 75 miles west of New York City, where some frightened residents ran into the streets and took to social media to ask what had happened.