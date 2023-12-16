It is called “Lamborghini: 60 Years of Artistry in Motion” and is a tribute to the first sixty years of the Sant'Agata Bolognese company which will be celebrated by the Lamborghini Lounge NYC, a magical place where it is possible to exhibit all the works of art commissioned by the American Lamborghini dealers celebrating the brand's 60th anniversary.

Gastronomic experiences and events

Spray-painted canvases, oil on linen canvas and steel and bronze sculptures sit alongside customized sneakers, a surfboard and a customized digital slot machine. Opening in Spring 2021 in the heart of Chelsea's Arts District, Lamborghini Lounge NYC reveals new aspects of the brand, offering invited guests the chance to customize the car of their dreams, attend the unveiling of new models and participate in gastronomic experiences exclusives and events. And now, on the occasion of its 60th anniversary exhibition, Lamborghini has decided to open the doors of the Lounge to the public.

Revuelto “Single Work”

The highlight of the exhibition is the Lamborghini Revuelto “Opera Unica”, the one-off super sports car unveiled at Art Basel Miami Beach: an authentic work of art conceived by Centro Stile and created under the direction of Lamborghini's Ad Personam team. The hand-painted exteriors range from Purple Pasiphae to Black Helene, with brushstrokes in warm and cool tones – a process that required 76 hours of additional development and testing, for a total of 435 hours of work. Using color to compose an asymmetrical design, the interiors took another 220 hours to complete. “The Lounge NYC represents our outpost in one of the greatest cities in the world,” said Andrea Baldi, Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini Americas. “We are thrilled to be able to invite the public to discover the world of Lamborghini and the exclusive masterpieces of this exhibition dedicated to the company's sixty years. It is also a special opportunity to exhibit the Lamborghini Revuelto “Opera Unica”, a perfect example of how automotive design can become art and of the infinite customization possibilities offered by Lamborghini”.