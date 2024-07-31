A Manhattan judge has dealt a blow to Mayor Eric Adams’ efforts to stem the flow of immigrants to New York, reject a claim for US$700,000,000 against bus companies that have transported more than 33,000 migrants to the city.

“This is a clear attempt to regulate the transportation of homeless people from one state to another.violating the Interstate Commerce Clause,” Rosado said in his decision Monday. The lawsuit, The lawsuit filed in January against 17 bus companies that transported people from Texas to New York was based on a 19th-century “poor law”However, Judge Rosado noted that this law had already been declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court more than 80 years ago, in a 1941 decision against an “essentially identical” California law.

Lisa Zornberg, chief legal counsel to the mayor and City Council, said at a press conference on Tuesday that they respect the court’s decision, according to the New York newspaper. However, she defended the lawsuit, arguing that “It was about using all of New York City’s tools to protect the city’s social services system and New Yorkers.”The presentation came after months of collapse of the Big Apple’s shelter system trying to contain the migrants who arrived in the territory.

The Adams administration has been dealt a setback by a judge in its quest to get a handle on the city’s immigration crisis. Photo:Instagram @nycgov Share

How many migrants did companies transport to New York?

Since the start of the migration crisis in April 2022, approximately 33,600 migrants have been transported by these bus companies, according to the city’s demand. In July, the city reported that More than 200,000 migrants have arrived in New York in totaland that 64,000 still resided in city shelters, reproduced New York Post.