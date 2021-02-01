Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

A team of researchers from the Center for Genomics and Biological Systems Sciences at New York University Abu Dhabi has published a study of high-resolution gene synthesis of gray mangroves (Avicennia marina) in the journal G3: Genetics / Genome / Genetics. This research paper contributes to providing an important resource for researchers around the world who specialize in studying this type of mangrove tree.

“Gray mangroves are among the most widespread mangroves in the world, and they are the only natural evergreen forests in Abu Dhabi and the Arabian Peninsula,” said John Burt, associate professor of biology at New York University Abu Dhabi and the supervisor of the project. This research represents the first detailed reconstruction of the genetic makeup of this mangrove species, a species of great importance both locally and across the tropics, as it supports biodiversity and high productivity in coastal areas across the region.

Gene identification

“The compositions we compiled provide an excellent reference for evolution and genetic association studies focusing on Avicennia marina and related species,” said Guillermo Frey, a postdoctoral associate professor and member of the research group. It also provides a high-quality annotation, which in turn facilitates the identification of genes involved in evolutionary processes such as local adaptation and speciation. The data included in the research is a valuable source for studying the biological makeup of Gray Crimea, which is a species with a significant environmental, social and economic impact.