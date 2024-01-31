Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) The Arts Center at New York University Abu Dhabi announced that it will host the world premiere of the artwork “Mahek”, created by Akash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas and commissioned by the Arts Center, on Wednesday and Thursday, February 7 and 8, on the Red Theater stage, with support from the Dance Reflections Initiative. . International Kathak dancer Aditi Mangaldas participates for the first time in her 50-year artistic career in a dance performance with Akash Odedra, one of the most prominent British dancers of South Asian descent of his generation, in which they tell a story that celebrates love in its various forms, which is real, authentic and infinite.

The show includes an original recording by artist Nikki Wales, in addition to another performance of live music. The show, called “Mehek,” is inspired by the word “perfume” in the Hindi language, and symbolizes the enduring power of memory and the essence of love. The show tells the story of a mature woman and her relationship with a younger man, delving into their complex personalities and the norms that limit them and defining the essence of pure love. Within the framework of the artistic residency, which extends for 5 weeks, the show represents the second time that a special session has been launched accompanying the world premiere and centered around it by the artist Odedra, and it is the fifth time that he has held a show at the Arts Center, including one virtual residency.

Bill Bragen, Executive Artistic Director of the NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Center, said: The show is an exceptional platform that allows dancers and choreographers Aditi Mangaldas and Akash Udedra to demonstrate their unique capabilities in Kathak dance, while highlighting their amazing ability to innovate in the classical Indian dance style.

We are looking forward to watching the artists on the Red Theater stage, as they produced a multimedia show departing from New York Abu Dhabi on a major global tour that includes many artistic centers in the United Kingdom, including Sadler’s Wells Theatre. In line with our mission to support cultural production and artistic research, the Arts Center is keen to provide support to distinguished artists to realize their visions on the ground. Akash Odedra said: “Mehek” is an exploratory journey into the depths of the human soul that sheds light on human desires and his principles of courage and resilience. Through NYU Abu Dhabi’s support, we look forward to presenting a distinctive story that challenges prevailing assumptions in society.

We are keen to dedicate the art of choreography to shed light on forgotten love stories, thus encouraging the audience to confront the traditional definition of love. “Mehek” was designed in collaboration between Akash Odedra, Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company and Drishtikon Dance Foundation.

On Friday, February 9, at 6:30 pm, the Arts Center will host a dance workshop, under the supervision of Akash Odedra and with the support of the Dance Reflections Initiative, as part of its commitment to developing the skills of local artists through the “Off Stage” program.

The workshop includes a practical session, in the presence of Akash Odedra, to explore his own experiences that combine traditional Indian and Western dance styles, providing participants with new experiences and an opportunity to enrich their practices until they develop their own styles. It provides the opportunity to perform movements on the ground and master new methods that rely on physical strength and dexterity.