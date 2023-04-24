The 11th annual international hackathon to benefit society in the Arab world, hosted by New York University Abu Dhabi from April 27 to 30, attracts more than 200 students from 24 countries.

The competition focuses on the concept of sustainability as the main theme and aims to develop innovative solutions using quantum computing technologies to meet challenges related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The hackathon competition covers a number of different sectors, including health, education, cinema, music, business, and science. at NYU Abu Dhabi, to mentor teams of talented computer science students from around the world; Most of them are from the Arab world, to create web and smartphone applications that serve the community.

Participating students have an exceptional opportunity to gain fundamental practices in quantum computing technologies, quantum devices, and software development, under the supervision of 51 world-leading experts in the industry and academia.

The competition also allows students to explore quantum computing solutions for a wide range of challenging projects, from machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, through complex physical simulations, chemistry and computer science, healthcare and sports, to online gaming technologies, security concepts, social sciences and the artworks they create. using quantum computing techniques.

The competition provides clear insights into all stages of establishing a technology startup, as well as opening the doors to collaboration on a future global project, launching startups and conducting academic research, while experts from world-leading institutions such as MIT, Federal Institute of Technology and Stanford University, The task of supervising and directing the participants.

The annual international hackathon is held to benefit society with the support of leading experts in quantum computing technologies in the sector and academia around the world, including the Center for Quantum and Topological Systems at New York University Abu Dhabi, the Institute for Technological Innovation, the leading Geneva Foundation for Science and Diplomacy, and the Quantum Center at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, University of Calgary’s Institute of Quantum Science and Technology, MIT event IQUHack, and Qworld Society, along with experts from global business firms, including IBM Global, Qpride and NIIW.

Professor Sana Odeh, faculty member and professor of computer science at NYU Abu Dhabi and chair of the organizing committee of the competition, said: “The theme of the Hackathon 2023 competition, which is finding solutions to difficult problems related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals using quantum computing techniques, is a clear indication of our commitment to contribute to enhancing Sustainable growth in the country, the region and around the world, and ensuring a sustainable future, and comes in line with declaring 2023 the year of sustainability in the UAE and our participation in the University Climate Network at the COP28 Conference of the States Parties.

She added: “The level of partnerships and experts participating this year reflects the prestige that the event has gained globally, and in addition to our new role in the University Climate Network at the Conference of the States Parties, we are confident that the international hackathon competition provides a unique opportunity to cooperate with young people who represent future leaders in the field of climate.” To showcase the potential and capabilities of technology and quantum computing to find solutions to challenges facing sustainability.

And she continued, “The event provided a unique platform for the previous participants to embark on their different career paths, as some of them obtained scholarships, others got jobs, or launched their own startup companies.”