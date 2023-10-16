Times Square is an iconic place, known for its illuminated streets and the large screens that characterize it. Seeing the best brands and the most famous artists reflected, everyone would think that spending a few seconds on their huge digital screen is too expensive. However, a woman revealed on social networks that a millionaire figure is not needed to achieve it.

Today, this site in New York has become an accessible setting for all those who want to appear for a few minutes on one of the most famous streets in the Big Apple. At first the original idea was to allow local businesses to use the screen to make themselves known. However, over time a shift was made so that even an ordinary person can share something personal and be seen by thousands of people around the world.

The TikToker who revealed how much they charge in Times Square



User Nabille Giovanna (@itsnabix) told how this emblematic area, previously dominated by the most prestigious brands in the world, is now available to everyone. And it is known that not long ago, there has been a significant increase in the presence of young celebrities and entrepreneurs who want to show everyone their adventures and experiences through the digital world.

It was like this that she decided to share that, Through an app with packages starting at $40, anyone can have their own 15-second ad in Times Square. In the video you can see a series of photographs and small fragments of personal videos about trips and adventures that the TikToker has had.

The latter in order to show their followers that anyone can, in simple steps, create a unique experience. Furthermore, his video highlights that this access to advertising in Times Square is highly flexible. Ads can vary from photos to all types of advertising, proving that this option is ideal for special occasions, debut artists or new brands.