New York | A tourist bus and a bus collided in Manhattan, dozens were injured

18 people were hospitalized after the buses crashed in Manhattan on Thursday evening.

Two-story a tourist bus and a New York City bus collided in Manhattan on Thursday evening, according to the news agency Reuters and the US news channel CBS News.

Dozens of people were injured in the collision, 18 of whom were hospitalized. However, no one’s life is in danger.

According to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), both buses were full at the time of the collision. The department’s deputy director by Paul Hopper according to him, evacuating the passengers from the place was challenging and the double-decker nature of the tourist bus made the situation difficult.