Friday, July 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New York | A tourist bus and a bus collided in Manhattan, dozens were injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
New York | A tourist bus and a bus collided in Manhattan, dozens were injured

18 people were hospitalized after the buses crashed in Manhattan on Thursday evening.

Two-story a tourist bus and a New York City bus collided in Manhattan on Thursday evening, according to the news agency Reuters and the US news channel CBS News.

Dozens of people were injured in the collision, 18 of whom were hospitalized. However, no one’s life is in danger.

According to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), both buses were full at the time of the collision. The department’s deputy director by Paul Hopper according to him, evacuating the passengers from the place was challenging and the double-decker nature of the tourist bus made the situation difficult.

#York #tourist #bus #bus #collided #Manhattan #dozens #injured

See also  Russia Putin promises Iskander missiles to Belarus, even though Russia has almost depleted its stockpiles in Ukraine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukraine: Zelenskyj expects clear signal from NATO summit

Ukraine: Zelenskyj expects clear signal from NATO summit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result