The events occurred recently when a woman, whose identity was not revealed either on social media or in the media, He was at a Brooklyn subway stop and was asked by a police officer to stop using his e-cigarette.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, you can see when A couple of officers approach the woman, and one of them starts talking to her. At that moment, The young woman became upset and the officer responded by touching her. to apparently ask him to take a step back. This fact apparently made the woman even more angry, who increased the screams and the gropingAs a result of this reaction, the officers handcuffed her.

Can electronic cigarettes be used on the New York subway?



Once the above is clarified, they point out that The use of electronic cigarettes is prohibited in non-smoking areas, including indoor areas such as workplaces, restaurants, public transportation, hospitals, schools and dormitories, and outdoor areas, such as railway stations, hospitals, libraries and school grounds. Also Vaping is banned similar to smoking on Syracuse Regional Airport property.

Finally the use of E-cigarettes are restricted in a similar way to smoking on the property of the Long Island Railroad Company, Metro-North Commuter Railroad, Staten Island Rapid Transit Authority, and NYC Transit.