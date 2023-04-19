One person was killed and five were injured when a parking garage collapsed on Ann Street in midtown Manhattan. Residents of nearby buildings were evacuated for fear of further collapses. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon – Tuesday 18 April – in Lower Manhattan, near Wall Street. The death toll and injuries could worsen in the next few hours. A journalist, Erasmo Guerra, who was inside a building across the street filmed the instants immediately following the collapse of the structure



01:01