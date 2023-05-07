The “anti-car” front is clamorously widening: a sensational sting arrives in New York for motorists who want to enter the city. In fact, the Biden administration has given the go-ahead for a traffic tax that will cost an enormous amount: up to $23 a day. Reason? It aims to reduce the number of cars entering Manhattan by at least 20 percent.

Sure, there’s no shortage of money in the Big Apple, they have the most congested traffic in the United States, but the city thus becomes the first American metropolis to follow the example of London which introduced a similar tax in 2003. And now for sure more cities will follow suit because this approval of the anti-car plan from a political point of view has enormous weight, it is no coincidence that its legislative process was rather painful given that it had already been approved by the local authorities in 2019 and should have started in 2021 but the federal government under President Donald Trump blocked the measure.

After two years the go-ahead from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has arrived and now motorists who want to enter Manhattan will have to pay from 9 to 23 dollars during peak hours, 5 dollars in the evening. According to environmental analyses, the reduction traffic will improve air quality, increase public transit use by 1-2%, and generate an estimated $1-1.5 billion annually to improve bus and subway services, all data to be verified. certainly the “anti-car” party is growing more and more all over the world.