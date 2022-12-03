New York, the campaign against rats in the city has started

170,000 dollars offered by the Democratic mayor of New York Eric Adams for a figure capable of freeing the city from the rats that are biting the “Big Apple”. “A dream job” defines the mayor in search of a real rat killer, bloodthirsty, ambitious and available 24 hours a day because, as we know, the American city of almost 9 million inhabitants and as many rodents never sleeps. “Rats don’t rule this city. We do. signed The Department of Sanification” is the leitmotiv of the campaign for the war declared by the mayor. The position applied for is officially described as “director of rodent reduction program” but by now the chosen one, or the chosen one, is referred to by the Nuiorkini as “The Rat Tsar”. A plague that already in 1842 the writer Charles Dickens fully described.

New York, the mayor and the “against will” internment of the homeless

The mayor/sheriff’s bombastic announcement came just days after another edict that’s going a long way discuss and that is the “against will” internment of all those homeless people who show mental problems (at the full discretion of the police officers). Partly due to the characteristics of the American police, which is not known as the most tender in the world, and partly due to the evident screeching of rights, many civil and human rights organizations have protested. They consider the decree harmful to human dignity and not very effective. But the mayor goes on his way, which is to fight vigorously against all the evils that afflict the city, from gun violence to homeless people in the subway to the plague of vermin and rodents. The latter considered the number one enemy of the city. The ideal candidate, for the head hunter who is making the selection, “should be ultra-motivated (in case salary motivation is insufficient) plus bloodthirsty, proactive and creative, with the ability to examine all kinds of solutions, including efficiency improvement, data collection and evaluation, technological innovation, municipal waste management”. Municipal waste whose diffusion on the streets is the cause of the proliferation of bedbugs.

New York, millions of dollars spent against rats but to no avail

Another critical issue touched upon is that of “large-scale slaughter”, a point that has awakened many animal rights groups. Millions of dollars have been spent by the administration to eliminate the rats that multiply in every new excavation or in the squares of outdoor restaurants and bars. Mice fed daily by the huge bags of rubbish left in the open to be collected. Until now, the capture techniques have seemed useless, from traps to dry ice, alcohol or even biscuits, but of a particular brand, Oreo. Nothing helped. However, despite the high number of mice, New York is not in first place in this delicate ranking. Boston and Philadelphia they had a higher percentage in 2021, according to the American Housing Survey, a study based on the number of sightings. Leading all cities in the country, Boston has 21.6%, followed by Philadelphia with 19.5% and New York with just 15.3%. The cleanest city was Phoenix, at 3.5%. Men and mice continue their eternal struggle even in the city of the American dream.

