Saturday, May 20, 2023, 09:44



After the downpour and the hailstorm that welcomed the weekend this Friday, this Saturday more storms are expected in the Region of Murcia. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has again issued a yellow warning due to the probability of heavy rainfall.

The alert, which will be in force between 12 and 22 hours, foresees up to 20 liters per square meter in one hour. The warning is in force in the Vega del Segura, the Altiplano, the Northwest and the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas. In other words, in almost the entire regional territory, except for Mazarrón and Campo de Cartagena. According to Aemet, the probability that the forecast is fulfilled ranges between 40% and 70%.