Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the situation with the new coronavirus in Russia remains stable after the New Year holidays, writes Russian newspaper.

“Contrary to forecasts, during the New Year holidays social activity was reduced, people used public transport less often, and visited public places less. Since the holidays lasted almost two weeks – in fact, the incubation period of the coronavirus, the chains of transmission of the virus were broken, ”he said.

The expert also noted that very strict control takes place at the border.

According to Gorelov, the vaccination that has begun is playing an important role in reducing the incidence of COVID-19, and in general, Russians have begun to better comply with anti-epidemic measures.

We will remind, earlier the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that 20-25% of Russians already have immunity to coronavirus. She also suggested that in the Russian Federation this year it will be possible to stop wearing protective masks.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,813,048 cases of infection have been recorded in the country, 72,185 people have died, 3,255,462 recovered, including 26,204 over the past day.