Will the end of the year still be mild and rainless or should we expect a worsening? Here’s what the experts say.

Less and less until the last day of the year. 2022 is coming to an end and according to experts it was one of the hottest years ever for our country. The temperatures of these days are doing nothing but confirm this thesis. To this day we are witnessing a month of December somewhat mild with peaks of even 25 degrees in the south.

The dilemma that everyone is asking is whether this weather condition will also exist at the end of the year or should we expect a worsening? He thought about answering Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of iLMeteo.it who announced that the large sub-tropical anticyclone that persists on our peninsula will struggle to go away even in the next few days.

This week only between Thursday and Friday we could see a slight worsening of conditions. Tuscany, Umbria and along the coasts of the Center they will suffer an increase in cloud cover while in the south the sun will still prevail. Then on Friday the passage of a modest Atlantic perturbation will bring some rain from Liguria towards lower Lombardy, Emilia, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Good weather for the last day of the year

But for the last day of the year Saturday and the first day of 2023 we can rest assured because the African anticyclone will return making us experience the New Year’s Eve with starry skies and mild climate. The sky will be clear or partly cloudy in the centre-south and with the usual low clouds over the Po Valley.

For the first day of the year, temperatures will tend to rise. In the North the maximum values ​​will reach peaks of 12-13°C, especially in the east and in Liguria, in the Centre-South peaks of 18°C ​​will be reached in the Center and 22-23°C in the South and on the major islands.

But how long will this condition last? According to experts, only towards Epiphany could a perturbation from Russia bring cold and bad weather, causing temperatures to drop in the seasonal average. In short, perhaps the almost spring-like climate is winding down.