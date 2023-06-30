New Year’s violence, the sentences: one to 4 years and 10 months

Three years and 10 months’ imprisonment for the 20-year-old Abdel Fatah and 4 years and 10 months for 19-year-old Mahmoud Ibrahim, are the sentences inflicted today in Milan – as reported by ANSA – on two of the young people involved in the New Year’s Eve violence. According to the indictment, they were part of the “pack” that attacked girlsvictims of sexual abuse in the in Piazza Duomo in Milan.

The Gup decided it Martha Tom Thumb at the end of the abbreviated process in which the gang sexual violence is contested

The two defendants, one acquitted of the crime of robbery, will have to pay a provisional payment to two of the six victims, the only ones who have filed a civil action, 20 thousand and 30 thousand euros.

